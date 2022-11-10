AMLP and ENFR Increase Q4 Distributions

The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) have announced fourth-quarter 2022 distributions, both an increase over the previous quarter.

On Tuesday, AMLP and ENFR declared fourth-quarter 2022 distributions of $0.75 and $0.29618, respectively. The dividends are payable on November 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022, according to a statement from SS&C ALPS Advisors.

AMLP and ENFR paid distributions of $0.74 and $0.276240, respectively, during the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, AMLP and ENFR declared distributions of $0.76 and $0.654984, respectively.

Both AMLP and ENFR offer generous dividends. AMLP has a dividend yield of 7.41% and ENFR of 5.13%, according to SS&C ALPS Advisors.

AMLP delivers exposure to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted composite of energy infrastructure MLPs that earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities.

ENFR provides exposure to the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), a composite of North American midstream energy infrastructure companies, including corporations and MLPs, engaged in the pipeline transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities.

AMLP, which has $6.6 billion in assets under management, has seen $507 million in inflows year to date as of November 9, while ENFR, with $129 million in assets, has taken in $59 million in inflows, according to VettaFi.

Year to date through October 31, the AMZI index has returned 36.08% on a total return basis and the AMEI has returned 21.85% on a total return basis.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Energy Infrastructure Channel.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the index provider for ENFR and AMLP. VettaFi is not the sponsor of ENFR and AMLP, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee from the ETF sponsor.

