AMLP and ENFR Increase Distributions for Q1

The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) each increased distributions for the first quarter 2023.

AMLP and ENFR on Wednesday declared first quarter 2023 distributions of $0.77 and $0.31493, respectively. The dividends are payable on February 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023, according to a statement from SS&C ALPS Advisors.

“It's been another solid quarter for dividend growth from both MLPs and C-Corps, including a few double-digit percentage increases,” said Stacey Morris, head of energy research at VettaFi. “Dividend growth is enhancing already compelling yields in the energy infrastructure space. With companies well positioned to generate free cash flow, I expect positive dividend trends to continue.”

AMLP and ENFR increased distributions by 2.67% and 6.33%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2022. This is the fifth consecutive quarter that AMLP has increased its distribution.

Both AMLP and ENFR offer generous dividends. AMLP has a dividend yield of 7.38% and ENFR of 5.38%, according to SS&C ALPS Advisors.

AMLP delivers exposure to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), which is a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted composite of energy infrastructure MLPs that earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities.

ENFR provides exposure to the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), a composite of North American midstream energy infrastructure companies, including corporations and MLPs, engaged in the pipeline transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”). VettaFi is the index provider for AMLP and ENFR, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, AMLP and ENFR are not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of AMLP and ENFR.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.