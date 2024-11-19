AML3D Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raise

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Ltd (ASX: AL3) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. This pause in trading is set to remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 22, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting details on the capital raise, which could impact the company’s stock performance.

