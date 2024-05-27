AML3D Ltd Expands Shares on ASX Market

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Ltd has applied for the quotation of 7 million new ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 27, 2024. This move represents a significant expansion of the company’s publicly traded securities, potentially signaling growth and attracting investor attention.

