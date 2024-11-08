AML3D Limited Sees Strong Support at AGM

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Limited, a leading player in metal additive manufacturing, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions carried. The company, known for its innovative Wire Additive Manufacturing process, continues to strengthen its position in the aerospace, defense, and other major industries. Investors showed strong support, reflecting confidence in AML3D’s strategic direction and growth prospects.

