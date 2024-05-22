AML3D Limited Expands Shares on ASX

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the stock market, with a total of 51,250,916 ordinary shares to be listed under the ASX security code AL3. The date for this financial move is set for May 23, 2024, indicating the company’s expansion of its tradable shares.

