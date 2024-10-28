AML3D Expands with Strong Growth in US Defence Market

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Limited reports a robust quarter, with cash receipts rising by 16.5% to $2.75 million, bolstered by its US ‘Scale up’ strategy and new contracts within the Australian Defence sector. The company is expanding its presence in the US market, highlighted by significant sales and partnerships involving its ARCEMY® systems for the US Navy. The establishment of its Ohio-based manufacturing hub aims to further strengthen its foothold in the defence and commercial sectors, including Aerospace, Marine, and Oil & Gas.

