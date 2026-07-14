AMKR Trades Cheaper Than Industry at 2.06X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?

Amkor Technology AMKR trades at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) multiple of 2.06X compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry average of 9.33X and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector average of 6.98X. The valuation remains cheap despite AMKR's long-term growth opportunity being supported by rising demand for advanced packaging solutions from customers, such as Apple AAPL and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

AMKR’s P/S Valuation



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AMKR shares have climbed 67.3% year to date, well ahead of the industry's 50.3% return and the sector's 17% advance. The rally reflects rising demand for advanced packaging, fueled by increasing AI and high-performance computing investments from companies like NVIDIA NVDA, alongside steady demand across the premium smartphone and automotive markets.

AMKR’s YTD Price Performance



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Advanced Packaging Demand Remains a Structural Tailwind

AMKR's growth engine remains its expanding footprint in advanced packaging, where chiplet-based architectures and high bandwidth memory integration push packaging decisions earlier into system design. AMKR remains one of the few suppliers able to execute at this level of complexity and scale across flip chip, 2.5D and High Density Fan Out (HDFO) platforms. Its HDFO bridge program with Advanced Micro Devices is expected to ramp up in 2027, while NVIDIA has validated AMKR's ability to turn complex silicon into deployable systems at volume. The HDFO platform now spans over five customers at various qualification stages, expanding AMKR's data center pipeline well beyond a single program.



This shift reflects the broader move from transistor scaling toward package-level integration for performance gains, and constrained global advanced packaging capacity supports a favorable long-term demand backdrop for AMKR.



Computing revenues rose 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, with AI data center strength offsetting soft personal computer demand. For the second quarter, computing revenues are expected to grow in the mid-single digits sequentially on the new data center CPU ramp, while full-year advanced packaging revenues are projected to roughly triple in 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, indicating growth of 38.67% year over year.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

Arizona Buildout Expands Addressable Opportunity

Amkor Technology's $7 billion two-phase Arizona campus is set to complete the domestic advanced packaging and test flow that leading-edge wafer fabrication in the United States currently lacks. Phase 1 is on track for high-volume manufacturing beginning in 2028, backed by roughly $2.8 billion in combined government incentives, tax credits and customer co-investments. As utilization builds toward full-scale, management expects gross margin at the facility to exceed 30%, well ahead of AMKR's corporate average, with breakeven anticipated around 2029. The Advanced Micro Devices program is expected to be among the first to onshore into Arizona once qualified, giving AMKR an early foothold in domestic compute demand well ahead of full-scale production. AMKR has also secured an additional 67 acres of adjacent land, giving the company room to expand further as a potential second phase takes shape.

Smartphone and Automotive Markets Broaden AMKR’s Growth Base

AMKR's growth story extends well beyond AI and data center programs. Communications remains AMKR's largest end market, climbing 42% from a year earlier on strong premium-tier smartphone demand tied to Apple's current-generation product cycle, with continued strength expected to drive mid- to high-single-digit sequential growth in the second quarter.



Automotive and industrial revenues climbed 28% year over year in the same period, supported by rising content per vehicle as ADAS, in-car computing and electrification adoption expand and are guided to grow further in the mid-single digits sequentially. This diversification strengthens AMKR's overall positioning, complementing its expanding data center relationships with customers such as NVIDIA and giving the company multiple avenues to sustain double-digit growth across a broadening set of end markets.

Conclusion

AMKR's long-term growth story remains firmly intact. Rising adoption of advanced packaging across AI and high-performance computing, expanding engagements with leading chipmakers and resilient premium smartphone demand driven by Apple provide multiple growth catalysts. Combined with the Arizona expansion and an attractive valuation relative to the industry, these factors position AMKR to deliver sustained earnings growth over the long term.



AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This implies that investors should start accumulating the stock at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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