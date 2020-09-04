AMKR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.42, changing hands as low as $11.13 per share. Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMKR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.40 per share, with $15.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.49.

