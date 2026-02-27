Amkor's HDFO Ramp Accelerates: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening

Amkor Technology AMKR is accelerating its High-Density Fan Out (HDFO), with the platform emerging as a key revenue catalyst. As the semiconductor industry shifts toward chiplet architectures and heterogeneous integration, HDFO class packaging is gaining momentum as a critical enabler of next-generation AI and high-performance computing systems. With exposure to both AI data center and PC device programs, Amkor is well-positioned to ride a durable and broadening demand driver across its customer base.



To sustain this momentum, Amkor is expanding HDFO capacity in Korea while migrating lower complexity consumer packaging products to its Vietnam facility, freeing up premium clean room space for higher value programs. Multiple HDFO devices are either in high-volume production or approaching final qualification, with AI data center volumes expected to serve as a robust second-half catalyst. These actions are underpinned by robust fourth-quarter 2025 results, with revenues increasing 16% year over year to $1.89 billion, even as the most significant HDFO volumes are yet to come.



However, qualifying multiple HDFO programs across different customers simultaneously introduces real execution risk around capacity coordination and ramp timing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues from advanced products is pegged at $1,391.52 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 31%, signaling that demand momentum remains robust even through a seasonally softer period. Whether Amkor's accelerating HDFO ramp can continue to strengthen the growth thesis will ultimately depend on how consistently the company executes across simultaneous multi-customer launches as demand for advanced packaging intensifies.

AMKR Faces Stiff Competition

Amkor faces stiff competition in the HDFO and semiconductor packaging arena from ASE Technology ASX and Onto Innovation ONTO.



ASE Technology operates across a broader outsourced packaging and test portfolio, serving a diversified global customer base. Its ongoing capacity investments in advanced packaging formats make ASE Technology a direct competitive consideration as Amkor scales HDFO volumes and deepens its AI data center exposure.



Onto Innovation's process control and inspection tools are integral to advanced packaging yield management, particularly as device complexity rises. As HDFO adoption accelerates across the industry, Onto Innovation's order trends may serve as a useful leading indicator for the broader packaging opportunity that Amkor is targeting.

AMKR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amkor Technology shares have surged 96.7% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 22.7% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 10.1%.

AMKR’s 6-Month Price Performance



Amkor Technology's stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 1.64X compared with the industry’s 8.46X. AMKR has a Value Score of B.

AMKR’s Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 155.56% year over year.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

