Amkor vs. Micron: Which AI Semiconductor Stock is the Better Buy?

Amkor Technology AMKR and Micron Technology MU are emerging as key beneficiaries of the accelerating AI infrastructure buildout. As AI workloads become increasingly compute-intensive, demand is rising not only for advanced memory solutions but also for sophisticated semiconductor packaging technologies that enable higher performance and efficiency.



While Micron supplies the DRAM, NAND and high bandwidth memory (HBM) products that power AI servers and accelerators, Amkor provides advanced packaging and testing services that help bring these complex chips to market. Both companies occupy critical positions within the AI semiconductor value chain, but their growth drivers, competitive advantages and earnings profiles differ meaningfully. With AI spending continuing to expand, let's examine which stock offers the more compelling long-term opportunity.

The Case for AMKR

Amkor's strategic value lies in its position as the critical enabler between silicon fabrication and end-system deployment. As AI accelerators become larger and more complex, chipmakers are relying on packaging technologies to improve performance, power efficiency and interconnect density. This trend is expected to increase the value of advanced packaging within the semiconductor supply chain, positioning Amkor to benefit from rising AI infrastructure investments.



AMKR is expanding its capabilities across High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO), flip-chip and advanced test platforms, with growing exposure to AI data-center and high-performance computing applications. Management expects a new HDFO data-center CPU program to begin ramping in 2026, while broader customer engagement across advanced packaging technologies continues to expand. The company is also investing heavily in Korea and Arizona to support future demand and increase advanced packaging capacity. During first-quarter 2026, revenues rose 27% year over year to $1.68 billion, while computing revenues increased 19%, reflecting early benefits from AI-related demand.



However, Amkor's growth remains dependent on customer production ramps and semiconductor volumes, making its AI exposure more indirect than companies supplying core AI components. With the Arizona facility expected to dilute operating income margin by approximately 1% to 2% beginning in 2027 and meaningful revenue contribution only materializing from 2028 onward, near-term earnings visibility remains constrained.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $2.08, up 13.16% year over year.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

The Case for MU

Micron's investment thesis is being driven by its direct exposure to the AI memory market. Unlike many semiconductor companies that benefit indirectly from AI infrastructure spending, Micron supplies the DRAM, NAND and HBM products that are essential for AI training and inference workloads. As AI models become larger and more data-intensive, memory content per server is expected to rise significantly, creating a structural demand driver for Micron's portfolio.



Micron is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend through its leadership in HBM, advanced DRAM nodes and data center storage solutions. Micron has already commenced volume shipments of HBM4 for next-generation AI platforms and is advancing HBM4E development for a planned 2027 ramp. Beyond HBM, growing adoption of AI servers is expected to broaden demand for DRAM, NAND and data center SSDs, expanding the company's addressable revenue opportunity across the full memory stack. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues surged 196% year over year to $23.9 billion, supported by record DRAM, NAND and HBM sales. With supply-demand conditions for both DRAM and NAND expected to remain tight beyond 2026, pricing and profitability are anticipated to stay constructive through the medium term.



As AI adoption scales across data centers, enterprise computing and edge devices, Micron's direct participation in the memory layer of AI infrastructure positions it to capture a growing share of semiconductor value creation.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU's 2026 EPS is pegged at $60.23, up 626.54% year over year.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

AMKR vs. MU: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, shares of MU have surged 243.9%, outperforming AMKR's 109.7% return. Both companies have benefited from the AI-driven semiconductor upcycle, though Micron's more direct exposure to AI memory demand has enabled it to capture a larger share of the value being created across the AI infrastructure ecosystem.

YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On a forward price-to-sales basis, MU trades at 6.5X versus AMKR's 2.62X. While Amkor offers a lower valuation, Micron's premium appears supported by stronger earnings visibility, direct exposure to AI memory demand and a more favorable growth outlook. With its 2026 HBM supply already committed and third-quarter fiscal 2026 gross margin projected at approximately 81%, Micron's valuation appears justified by the scale of its AI-driven earnings opportunity.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both AMKR and MU are well-positioned to benefit from the AI-driven semiconductor buildout. However, Micron's direct participation in the AI memory market, stronger earnings visibility and favorable supply-demand dynamics make it the more compelling pick at this stage, while Amkor's more indirect AI exposure and multi-year execution requirements surrounding its Arizona expansion introduce greater near-term uncertainty. Investors may consider buying MU at current levels while waiting for a more attractive entry point in AMKR.



AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while MU sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.