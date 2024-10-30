Amkor Technology’s Strategic Uncertainty: Navigating CHIPS Act Incentive Risks

Amkor Technology (AMKR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Taxation & Government Incentives category.

Amkor Technology faces significant uncertainty regarding potential incentives from the proposed non-binding agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS Act, as these incentives are contingent upon meeting specific conditions and compliance requirements. The risk is compounded by the possibility of reductions, terminations, or clawbacks of these incentives, which could adversely impact the company’s business operations and financial stability. Additionally, the necessity to comply with various investment, employment, and production milestones poses a challenge, with potential audits by Commerce introducing further risk of modification or termination of support. This uncertainty highlights the precarious nature of relying on government incentives, which could significantly affect Amkor’s strategic initiatives in the U.S.

The average AMKR stock price target is $37.17, implying 32.84% upside potential.

