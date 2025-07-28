Amkor Technology Reports Year-Over-Year Increases In Q2 Sales And EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) announced its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Monday. In the second quarter, net sales reached $1.51 billion, an increase from $1.46 billion on a year-over-year basis.

Amkor's net income amounted to $54 million equivalent to $0.22 per diluted share, a decrease from the previous year's quarter, which saw net income of $67 million or $0.27 per share. EBITDA rose to $259 million, up from $247 million in the second quarter of 2024, due to improved operational efficiency.

On the Nasdaq, AMKR concluded trading on Monday at $21.23, up $0.07 or 0.33 percent.

