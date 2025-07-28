Markets
AMKR

Amkor Technology Reports Year-Over-Year Increases In Q2 Sales And EBITDA

July 28, 2025 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) announced its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Monday. In the second quarter, net sales reached $1.51 billion, an increase from $1.46 billion on a year-over-year basis.

Amkor's net income amounted to $54 million equivalent to $0.22 per diluted share, a decrease from the previous year's quarter, which saw net income of $67 million or $0.27 per share. EBITDA rose to $259 million, up from $247 million in the second quarter of 2024, due to improved operational efficiency.

On the Nasdaq, AMKR concluded trading on Monday at $21.23, up $0.07 or 0.33 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.