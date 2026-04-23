Amkor Technology to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amkor Technology AMKR is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 27.



AMKR expects revenues between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, up 25% year over year at midpoint.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.65 billion, indicating an increase of 25.01% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amkor has guided for earnings in the range of 18-28 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 23 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an 155.56% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



AMKR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 29.85%.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Amkor Technology’s first-quarter 2026 performance is expected to reflect a balanced demand environment, supported by structural growth drivers, while moderating factors remain in play. Advanced packaging is likely to have continued to anchor growth, with steady traction in AI-driven computing and data center-related demand. Automotive trends are also expected to have remained supportive, benefiting from rising semiconductor content per vehicle across ADAS and advanced infotainment applications.



First-quarter dynamics likely reflected typical seasonality across communications and consumer markets following stronger activity in prior quarters. Smartphone demand may have normalized, though exposure to premium-tier devices across both iOS and Android ecosystems likely provided some stability. In computing, resilient data center demand is expected to have helped offset softer PC-related trends, keeping overall segment momentum relatively steady.



The quarter is likely to have reflected elevated investment activity. Capacity expansion in advanced packaging, including ongoing High Density Fan Out program preparations in Korea and manufacturing scale-up efforts, may have resulted in higher depreciation and operating costs in the near term. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to appear softer on a sequential basis, in part reflecting the high base set by a one-time asset sale benefit recognized in the prior quarter rather than any deterioration in underlying profitability trends. Amkor completed a $487.5 million follow-on equity offering and refinanced $400 million of notes with a new $500 million issuance at a lower coupon during the quarter, improving liquidity and extending maturities ahead of a significant capital expenditure cycle for 2026. However, the equity issuance is expected to have introduced modest near-term dilution, weighing on per-share metrics



Broader macro uncertainty, including evolving semiconductor tariff discussions and export control policies, is likely to have remained an overhang on visibility. Overall, the quarter appears to reflect steady underlying progress, balanced by investment intensity and external uncertainties.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Amkor currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 21.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.