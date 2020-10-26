Amkor Technology Q3 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Monday reported third-quarter profit of $92 million or $0.38 per share compared to last year's profit of $54 million or $0.23 per share.

Tempe, Arizona-based Amkor's revenues for the quarter rose to $1.354 billion from $1.084 billion last year.

"Stronger than expected demand in the communications and automotive and industrial end markets drove revenue above the high end of our guidance," said Giel Rutten, Amkor's president and chief executive officer.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Amkor expects sales of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion and earnings of $0.28 to $0.47 per share.

