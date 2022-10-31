Markets
Amkor Technology Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), a provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, reported that its net income attributable to the company for the third quarter climbed to $306.08 million or $1.24 per share from $180.85 million or $0.74 per share in the prior year.

Net sales were $2.1 billion, up 24% from the prior year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter 2022, the company projects net income to be in the range of $150 million to $195 million or $0.60 to $0.80 per share and net sales of $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion.

