Amkor Technology Q1 Results Tops Street; Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) gained over 8% on extended session Monday after the company reported a first-quarter earnings and revenues that trumped Wall Street estimates.

AMKR closed Monday's regular trading at $10.19, up $0.78 or 8.29%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.83 or 8.15% in the after-hours trading.

Commenting on the results, CEO Steve Kelley said, "First quarter revenue grew almost 30% year-on-year, driven by strength in the communications and consumer markets. Our factory team executed remarkably well in a challenging environment."

Tempe, Arizona-based Amkor reported first-quarter profit to $64 million or $0.26 per share from last year's loss of $23 million or $0.10 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter rose 30% to $1.153 billion from $895 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

"Strong year over year revenue growth drove profitability well above year-ago levels," said CFO Megan Faust. "We will continue to make strategic investments to support growth in our target markets while being cautious with discretionary spending."

Looking forward to the second quarter, Amkor expects sales of $1.00 billion to $1.10 billion million and to report between a loss of $0.13 to an earnings of $0.08 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.11 per share and revenues of $996.15 million.

