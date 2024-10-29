News & Insights

Amkor Technology price target lowered to $42 from $48 at JPMorgan

October 29, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Amkor Technology (AMKR) to $42 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Amkor reported slightly better September quarter results, reflecting a seasonal smartphone ramp combined with continued artificial intelligence packaging momentum while auto and industrial demand trends remain muted, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced forward estimates but sees gradually improving trends in 2025.

