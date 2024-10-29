Amkor Technology price target lowered to $42 from $48 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Amkor Technology (AMKR) to $42 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Amkor reported slightly better September quarter results, reflecting a seasonal smartphone ramp combined with continued artificial intelligence packaging momentum while auto and industrial demand trends remain muted, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced forward estimates but sees gradually improving trends in 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.