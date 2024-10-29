Amkor Technology price target lowered to $42 from $48 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Amkor Technology (AMKR) to $42 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Amkor reported slightly better September quarter results, reflecting a seasonal smartphone ramp combined with continued artificial intelligence packaging momentum while auto and industrial demand trends remain muted, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced forward estimates but sees gradually improving trends in 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMKR:
- Amkor Technology reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 50c
- Amkor Technology sees Q4 EPS 28c-44c, consensus 55c
- Amkor Technology options imply 8.3% move in share price post-earnings
- AMKR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Amkor Technology, TSMC to collaborate on advanced packaging in Arizona
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.