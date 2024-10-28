Amkor Technology options imply 8.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Amkor Technology (AMKR) is 4.1x normal with puts leading calls 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.3%, or $2.46, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.4%.

