Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 274% Share Price Gain

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last week. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 274% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Amkor Technology managed to grow its earnings per share at 75% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 30% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:AMKR Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

We know that Amkor Technology has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Amkor Technology will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Amkor Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 102% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 30%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amkor Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Amkor Technology you should know about.

