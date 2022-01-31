Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$137m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Amkor Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman of the Board James Kim bought US$92m worth of shares at a price of US$24.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$21.02). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5.57m shares for US$137m. But they sold 31.81k shares for US$761k. Overall, Amkor Technology insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AMKR Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Insiders at Amkor Technology Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Amkor Technology. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$137m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Amkor Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Amkor Technology insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about US$2.6b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Amkor Technology Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Amkor Technology insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

