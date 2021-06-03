Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.84, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMKR was $21.84, representing a -20.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.50 and a 103.92% increase over the 52 week low of $10.71.

AMKR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMKR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSML with an increase of 1.71% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of AMKR at 7.2%.

