Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMKR was $22.9, representing a -12.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.07 and a 324.07% increase over the 52 week low of $5.40.

AMKR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports AMKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.57%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMKR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMKR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 46.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMKR at 10000%.

