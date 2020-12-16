Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.57, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMKR was $15.57, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.80 and a 188.33% increase over the 52 week low of $5.40.

AMKR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AMKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 121.43%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

