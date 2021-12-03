Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.31, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMKR was $22.31, representing a -24.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.50 and a 53.23% increase over the 52 week low of $14.56.

AMKR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). AMKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amkr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMKR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 15.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMKR at 5.63%.

