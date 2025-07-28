Amkor Technology Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $54.41 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $66.89 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.511 billion from $1.461 billion last year.

Amkor Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

