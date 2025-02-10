AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $AMKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY ($AMKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,629,120,000, missing estimates of $1,695,987,088 by $-66,867,088.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $AMKR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLAUME MARIE JEAN RUTTEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 53,125 shares for an estimated $1,672,850 .

. WINSTON J CHURCHILL sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $659,400

KEVIN ENGEL (Executive Vice President) sold 4,720 shares for an estimated $154,060

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of AMKOR TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.