AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $AMKR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY ($AMKR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,300,969,342 and earnings of $0.09 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $AMKR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES J KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- AGNES C KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- SUSAN Y KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- DAVID D KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- JOHN T KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- INVESTMENTS, LP SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- MANAGEMENT, LLC SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- KEVIN ENGEL (Executive Vice President) sold 5,489 shares for an estimated $119,056
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of AMKOR TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LTD. added 1,165,923 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,056,569
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,092,002 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,053,531
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 693,529 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,816,760
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 680,963 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,493,939
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 611,209 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,701,959
- INVESCO LTD. removed 599,554 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,402,542
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 556,761 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,303,190
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMKR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMKR forecast page.
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMKR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom Diffely from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $36.0 on 10/29/2024
- Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $34.0 on 10/29/2024
- Steve Barger from KeyBanc set a target price of $34.0 on 10/29/2024
- Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 10/29/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.