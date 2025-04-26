AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $AMKR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY ($AMKR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,300,969,342 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $AMKR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES J KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

AGNES C KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

SUSAN Y KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

DAVID D KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

JOHN T KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

INVESTMENTS, LP SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

MANAGEMENT, LLC SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

KEVIN ENGEL (Executive Vice President) sold 5,489 shares for an estimated $119,056

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of AMKOR TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMKR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMKR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Diffely from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $36.0 on 10/29/2024

Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $34.0 on 10/29/2024

Steve Barger from KeyBanc set a target price of $34.0 on 10/29/2024

Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.