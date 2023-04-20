Amkor Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMKR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.31, changing hands as low as $22.96 per share. Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMKR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.89 per share, with $31.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.91.

