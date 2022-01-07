Amkor Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMKR

In trading on Friday, shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.70, changing hands as low as $23.66 per share. Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMKR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.51 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.71.

