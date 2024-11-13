News & Insights

Amkor Technology approves 5% increase in dividend and special cash dividend

November 13, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Amkor Technology (AMKR) announced that its board of directors has approved a 5% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from 7.875c per share to 8.269c per share, on the company’s common stock. The board has also approved the payment of an approximately $100M special cash dividend, or 40.546c per share, on the company’s common stock. Both dividends will be payable on December 23 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 4. “In line with Amkor’s capital allocation policy to return 40% to 50% of cumulative free cash flow generated over time, the Board of Directors has decided to declare a special cash dividend for our shareholders. This decision highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and demonstrates our confidence in the long-term outlook of our business,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and Chief Executive Officer.

