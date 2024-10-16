Amkor Technology (AMKR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $30.48, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 2.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 7.41% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.83 billion, showing a 0.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $6.51 billion, indicating changes of +6.16% and +0.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.72% increase. Currently, Amkor Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.39. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 34.75 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

