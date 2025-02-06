Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $24.60, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider witnessed a loss of 4.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 10, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.37, indicating a 22.92% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.65 billion, reflecting a 5.78% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amkor Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amkor Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.41, which means Amkor Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

