Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.93, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 2.35% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

AMKR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMKR to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 1.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMKR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMKR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.34.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.