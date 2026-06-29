Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amkor Technology is one of 591 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amkor Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 28.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMKR has moved about 99.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amkor Technology is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ceva (CEVA). The stock is up 96.7% year-to-date.

For Ceva, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amkor Technology belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 48.5% so far this year, so AMKR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Ceva belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 169-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved -15.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amkor Technology and Ceva. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.