Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.89, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.36% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.55%.

The chip packaging and test services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 17.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Amkor Technology will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 28, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 58.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.28 billion, down 6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.47 per share and a revenue of $6.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.8% and -1.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amkor Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.3 of its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

