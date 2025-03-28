Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Amkor Technology (AMKR) standing at $18.29, reflecting a -0.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.7%.

Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider have depreciated by 12.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 58.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.28 billion, down 6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.47 per share and a revenue of $6.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.8% and -1.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Amkor Technology possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Amkor Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.68.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

