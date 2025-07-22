Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $21.51, marking a -2% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 8.34% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2025. On that day, Amkor Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.42 billion, down 2.51% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, signifying shifts of -17.48% and -3.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Amkor Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Amkor Technology is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.63. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.9.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

