Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) was down 3.65% at $67.64. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.62%.

Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider have depreciated by 18.89% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.53%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 27, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 113.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $7.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.67% and +13.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Amkor Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 48.33, which means Amkor Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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