Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the latest trading day at $19.69, indicating a -0.96% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 9.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 58.33% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.28 billion, showing a 6.6% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion, indicating changes of +2.8% and -1.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Amkor Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amkor Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.72 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

