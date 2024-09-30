Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the most recent trading day at $30.60, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 6.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Amkor Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.41%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.83 billion, indicating a 0.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $6.51 billion, indicating changes of +6.16% and +0.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. As of now, Amkor Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Amkor Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.98. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.09.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

