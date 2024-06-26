Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $39.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 17.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.23, showcasing a 11.54% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, down 0.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $6.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.92% and +0.92%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Amkor Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Amkor Technology is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.34, which means Amkor Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

