Amkor Technology (AMKR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.20, changing hands as high as $25.21 per share. Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMKR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.5814 per share, with $31.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.17.
