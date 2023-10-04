AMKOR Technology (AMKR) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for AMKOR Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been revised to 36.72 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.63% from the latest reported closing price of 22.17 / share.

AMKOR Technology Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 received the payment on September 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $22.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 5.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMKOR Technology. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.22%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 109,085K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,492K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,642K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 10.19% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,673K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,867K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,182K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 94.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 1,924.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,079K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 5.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,055K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 7.98% over the last quarter.

AMKOR Technology Background Information

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

