Amkor Technology (AMKR) Price Target Increased by 18.31% to 51.36

The average one-year price target for Amkor Technology (NasdaqGS:AMKR) has been revised to $51.36 / share. This is an increase of 18.31% from the prior estimate of $43.41 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.71 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.86% from the latest reported closing price of $50.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amkor Technology. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.15%, an increase of 25.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 131,279K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 3,792K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 23.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,702K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 9.65% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,577K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 28.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,574K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 4.26% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,461K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 12.94% over the last quarter.

