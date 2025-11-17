Amkor Technology (AMKR) Price Target Increased by 18.22% to 36.54

The average one-year price target for Amkor Technology (NasdaqGS:AMKR) has been revised to $36.54 / share. This is an increase of 18.22% from the prior estimate of $30.91 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.71 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from the latest reported closing price of $31.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amkor Technology. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.12%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 131,226K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,212K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 66.01% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,206K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 23.77% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,981K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares , representing a decrease of 21.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 5.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,836K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 27.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,702K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 9.65% over the last quarter.

