Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed the latest trading day at $19.41, indicating a +0.91% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

The the stock of chip packaging and test services provider has fallen by 10.95% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.07% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 58.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.28 billion, indicating a 6.6% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AMKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.8% and -1.36%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 16.86% downward. At present, Amkor Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Amkor Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.4 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

