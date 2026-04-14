Amkor Technology (AMKR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $61.32, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 35.42% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 27, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.23, showcasing a 155.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, up 25.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $7.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8% and +8.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Amkor Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Amkor Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 40.47 of its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.