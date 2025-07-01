Amkor Technology (AMKR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $21.48, marking a +2.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

The chip packaging and test services provider's stock has climbed by 15.9% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Amkor Technology will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 40.74% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.42 billion, down 2.51% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $6.11 billion, indicating changes of -17.48% and -3.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Amkor Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.71.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

