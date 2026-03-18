Amkor Technology (AMKR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $46.87, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 1.07% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.24% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.23, marking a 155.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.65 billion, indicating a 25.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $7.26 billion, representing changes of +8% and +8.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amkor Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Amkor Technology is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.55. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 34.12 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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